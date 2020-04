BRIEF-Manutan International Q2 Turnover Down At EUR 179.2 Mln

April 15 (Reuters) - MANUTAN INTERNATIONAL SA:

* H1 2019/2020 TURNOVER

* PERFORMANCE WAS AFFECTED BY COVID-19 CRISIS STARTING IN MARCH 2020

* GROWTH IN GROUP’S TURNOVER WAS +3.1% BY END OF FEBRUARY 2020 (FIRST FIVE MONTHS OF FINANCIAL YEAR)

* GROUP’S TURNOVER WAS +1% OVER WHOLE OF FIRST HALF-YEAR

* HARD TO ESTIMATE HOW GROUP’S RESULTS FOR 2019/2020 FINANCIAL YEAR WILL BE AFFECTED

* Q2 TURNOVER EUR 179.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 179.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ON CORONAVIRUS: GROWTH IS DOWN IN ALL GROUP'S OPERATIONAL AREAS EXCEPT FOR EAST AREA WHICH HAS BEEN SUSTAINED BY STRONG GROWTH LEVELS REGISTERED IN POLAND