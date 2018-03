March 16 (Reuters) - Manx Financial Group Plc:

* ‍FY PROFIT BEFORE TAX GROWN BY 78% TO £2.7 MILLION (2016: £1.5 MILLION)​

* ‍FY LOAN BOOK GREW BY £6.7 MILLION TO £122.7 MILLION (2016: £116.1 MILLION)​

* "‍THERE IS A POSSIBILITY OF A FUTURE ECONOMIC DOWNTURN AND WE MUST BE PREPARED FOR THIS"​