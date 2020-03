March 26 (Reuters) - International Air Transport Association -

* EUROPEAN AIRLINE PASSENGER REVENUES EXPECTED TO FALL BY $76 BILLION IN 2020 - IATA EUROPE VP SCHVARTZMAN

* MANY AIRLINES HAVE CASH FOR LESS THAN TWO MONTHS’ SHUTDOWN - IATA EUROPE - IATA EUROPE VP SCHVARTZMAN (Reporting by Laurence Frost)