BRIEF-Manz 9-month EBIT turns to profit of 0.8 million euros

Nov 14 (Reuters) - MANZ AG:

* 9-MONTH ‍REVENUE ABOUT 15 % HIGHER THAN PREVIOUS YEAR AT 193 MILLION EUROS​

* 9-MONTH ‍EBITDA OF 8.5 MILLION EUROS (PREVIOUS YEAR: -15.2 MILLION EUROS)​

* 9-MONTH ‍EBIT OF 0.8 MILLION EUROS (PREVIOUS YEAR: -25.7 MILLION EUROS​

* OUTLOOK 2017: ‍CONTINUES TO EXPECT A SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN REVENUES TO AT LEAST 350 MILLION EUROS​

* ‍EXECUTIVE BOARD SEES COMPANY ON TARGET, WITH AN ORDER BACKLOG OF 287.3 MILLION EUROS AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2017​

* OUTLOOK 2017: ‍EXPECTS SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED AND POSITIVE EBIT VERSUS PREVIOUS YEAR (-35.9 MILLION EUROS)