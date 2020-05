BRIEF-Manz AG Q1 EBIT Up At EUR 3.5 Mln

May 5 (Reuters) - Manz AG:

* REVENUES IN FIRST THREE MONTHS OF 2020 FELL TO 61.6 MILLION EUROS (PREVIOUS YEAR: 76.8 MILLION EUROS)

* Q1 EBIT ALSO IMPROVED SIGNIFICANTLY AND AMOUNTED TO 3.5 MILLION EUROS (PREVIOUS YEAR: 0.6 MILLION EUROS)

* Q1 (EBITDA) INCREASED TO 6.9 MILLION EUROS (PREVIOUS YEAR: 5.1 MILLION EUROS)

* ALL OF PROJECTS ALREADY CONTRACTED WITH MANZ ARE CURRENTLY BEING CONTINUED AS PLANNED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)