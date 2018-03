BRIEF-Manz FY EBITDA Swings To Profit Of EUR 11.5 Mln

March 8 (Reuters) - MANZ AG:

* MANZ AG ACHIEVES HIGHEST REVENUE VOLUME IN THE COMPANY’S HISTORY FOR 2017 WITH A POSITIVE EBIT

* FY REVENUE ROSE 41 PERCENT TO 325 MILLION EUR

* FY RECORD REVENUE OF 325 MILLION EUROS, AROUND 41 % ABOVE PREVIOUS YEAR

* MANZ - FY ‍EBIT INCLUDING SPECIAL SOLAR EFFECT IMPROVED BY 37.5 MILLION EUROS TO REACH 1.6 MILLION EUROS ​

* FY EBITDA 11.5 MILLION EUR VERSUS NEGATIVE 21.8 MILLION EUR YEAR AGO

* MANZ - ‍WE STILL HAVE MANY TASKS AHEAD THAT WE WILL SOLVE IN 2018 IN ORDER TO ENSURE PROFITABILITY CONTINUES TO GROW AS PLANNED​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)