March 26 (Reuters) - Manz Ag:

* COMPANY PARTS WAYS WITH CFO GUNNAR VOSS VON DAHLEN

* SUPERVISORY BOARD HAS DISMISSED CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER GUNNAR VOSS VON DAHLEN WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT

* REASON GIVEN BY COMPANY INCLUDES DIVERGENT OPINIONS ABOUT COMPANY’S STRATEGIC DIRECTION IN FUTURE

* FOR NOW, DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES OF CFO WILL BE ASSUMED BY CEO ECKHARD HÖRNER-MARASS AND COO MARTIN DRASCH