April 18 (Reuters) - MANZ AG:

* ORDER FOR BATTERY PRODUCTION LINE FROM THE E-MOBILITY SECTOR

* ORDER VOLUME IS IN LOWER DOUBLE-DIGIT MILLION-EURO RANGE

* ORDER WILL HAVE AN IMPACT ON REVENUES AND EARNINGS IN FISCAL YEARS 2018 AND 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)