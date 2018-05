May 4 (Reuters) - Manz AG:

* MAJOR ORDER FROM AUTOMOTIVE INDUSTRY FOR AUTOMATED ASSEMBLY IN THE FIELD OF THE ELECTRIC POWERTRAIN

* RECEIVED A MAJOR ORDER IN DOUBLE-DIGIT MILLION EURO RANGE IN ELECTRONICS BUSINESS SEGMENT

* ORDER TO MANUFACTURE CENTRAL CONTACTING SYSTEM FOR BATTERY CELLS IN ELECTRIC VEHICLES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)