BRIEF-Manz Suspends Business Operations In Germany And Italy Until Easter

March 20 (Reuters) - MANZ AG:

* REACTS TO CORONA PANDEMIC AND SUSPENDS BUSINESS OPERATIONS AT ITS GERMAN LOCATIONS AND ITS ITALIAN LOCATION UNTIL EASTER

* SALES ACTIVITIES WILL CONTINUE UNCHANGED AT AFFECTED LOCATIONS

* BUSINESS OPERATIONS AT REMAINING LOCATIONS WORLDWIDE CAN CURRENTLY BE CONTINUED UNCHANGED

* REVIEWS FURTHER DEVELOPMENTS AND THEIR POSSIBLE EFFECTS ON PREVIOUS PLANNING FOR 2020

* FORECAST FOR 2020 WILL BE PUBLISHED AS SCHEDULED ON MARCH 26, 2020

* ALMOST 550 EMPLOYEES ARE AFFECTED BY MEASURES