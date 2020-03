March 24 (Reuters) - Maoyan Entertainment:

* PROFIT FOR FULL YEAR RMB458.9 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF RMB138.4 MILLION

* FY REVENUE RMB4,267.5 MILLION VERSUS RMB3,755.0 MILLION

* GROUP HAS EXPERIENCED DECLINE IN REVENUE DURING PERIOD WHEN MOVIE THEATRES IN CHINA WERE TEMPORARILY SHUT DUE TO COVID-19 Source text: [bit.ly/2wB66Bb] Further company coverage: