May 22 (Reuters) - Maoyan Entertainment:

* EXPECTS GROUP WILL RECORD DECLINE IN REVENUE OF GROUP FOR SIX MONTHS ENDING JUNE 30, 2020

* EXPECTS GROUP WILL RECORD NET LOSS FOR SIX MONTHS ENDING JUNE 30, 2020