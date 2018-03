March 15 (Reuters) - Maoye International Holdings Ltd :

* FY‍ TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE WAS RMB7,174.3 MILLION, UP 3.6%​

* ‍ NET PROFIT FOR YEAR WAS RMB1,268.4 MILLION, UP 1,031.9%​

* ‍BOARD RECOMMENDED PAYMENT OF A FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK3.88 CENTS IN CASH PER SHARE​