April 1 (Reuters) - Maoye International Holdings Ltd :

* INFORMED THAT COURT DISMISSED CLAIM BY ASIA- EUROPE INDUSTRY & TRADE IN RESPECT OF LEGAL PROCEEDINGS DATED 24 MARCH

* LEGAL PROCEEDINGS WERE AGAINST MAOYE SHANGSHA, LIAONING LOGISTICS AND COMMERCIAL CITY

* BOARD IS OF VIEW THAT COURT DECISION WILL NOT HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON BUSINESS OPERATIONS, FINANCIAL POSITION & SOLVENCY OF CO