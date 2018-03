March 26 (Reuters) - Maoye International Holdings Ltd :

* MAOYE SHANGSHA’S BOARD APPROVED PROPOSED ISSUE OF EXCHANGEABLE BONDS WITH TOTAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT NOT EXCEEDING RMB1.10 BILLION

* EXCHANGEABLE BONDS MAY BE EXCHANGEABLE INTO MAOYE COMMERCIAL SHARES BY HOLDERS SUBJECT TO CERTAIN