BRIEF-Maoye International updates on termination of proposed Maoye Commercial placing​

July 21 (Reuters) - Maoye International Holdings Ltd :

* Parties agreed to terminate Chongqing Maoye agreement due to certain changes in market conditions

* Termination of major transaction relating to proposed Maoye Commercial placing​

* Maoye Commercial has decided not to proceed with proposed maoye commercial placing

* Termination of discloseable transactions relating to Qinhuangdao Maoye agreement and Chongqing Maoye agreement​

* Termination of such disposal has no material impact on group

* Unit and Maoye Commercial entered into a termination agreement

* Unit and Maoye Commercial entered into a termination agreement

* Unit and Maoye Commercial agreed to terminate Qinhuangdao Maoye agreement due to certain changes in market conditions