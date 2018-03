March 16 (Reuters) - Mapfre SA:

* TO LAUNCH WITH SWISS LIFE A REAL ESTATE VEHICLE THAT WILL INVEST IN PRIME OFFICES IN FRANCE‍​

* NEW FUND TO START WITH CAPITAL TARGET OF 150 MILLION EUROS, LOOKING FOR 4 PERCENT ANNUAL RETURNS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)