BRIEF-Mapfre CFO Mata Says Impossible To Give Any Guidance Given Covid-19 Context

July 24 (Reuters) - Mapfre’s CFO Fernando Mata says:

* IT IS IMPOSSIBLE TO GIVE ANY GUIDANCE GIVEN COVID-19 CONTEXT

* A SECOND WAVE OF COVID-19 CONTAGION, IF IT HAPPENS, WOULDN’T BE AS INTENSE AND DEADLY AS THE FIRST ONE

* NATIONAL HEALTH SERVICES ARE NOW BETTER PREPARED TO FACE A RESURGENCE OF COVID-19 CONTAGION

* “WE ARE PRETTY COMFORTABLE WITH” 1H RESULTS

* IT IS NOT PRUDENT TO GIVE GUIDANCE, BUT COVID-19’S IMPACT ON LIQUIDITY POSITION WILL LIKELY BE LIMITED

* THE MINIMUM TARGET FOR DIVIDEND PAYOUT ANNOUNCED AT 50% IS STILL VALID