Feb 12 (Reuters) - Mapfre SA:

* FY NET PROFIT 609.2 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 528.9 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUE 28.47 BILLION EUROS VERSUS 26.59 BILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* FY PREMIUMS 23.04 BILLION EUROS VERSUS 22.54 BILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* COMBINED RATIO 97.6% AT END-DECEMBER

* RETURN ON EQUITY 7.2% AT END-DECEMBER Source text: bit.ly/3bwGcOM bit.ly/2SkZbV1 Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)