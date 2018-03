March 6 (Reuters) - MAPFRE SA:

* PARTNERS WITH GLL TO INVEST UP TO 300 MILLION EUROS IN OFFICE SPACE IN EUROPE WITHIN TWO OR THREE YEARS

* INVESTMENT FOCUS IN LARGE CITIES IN GERMANY, FRANCE, AS WELL AS MARKETS LIKE AMSTERDAM, BRUSSELS, MILAN AND LUXEMBOURG Source text: bit.ly/2FkXTAx

