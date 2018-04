April 27 (Reuters) - Mapfre SA:

* Q1 NET PROFIT 187.0 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 206.2 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* Q1 PREMIUMS 6.20 BILLION EUROS VERSUS 6.67 BILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* Q1 REVENUE 7.26 BILLION EUROS VERSUS 7.85 BILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* COMBINED RATIO 96.5 PERCENT AT END-MARCH

* SAYS SHAREHOLDERS TO RECEIVE A FINAL DIVIDEND OF 0.085 EUROS PER SHARE ON JUNE 14 Source text for Eikon:

