Feb 12 (Reuters) - Mapfre SA:

* SAYS RECENT TYPHOONS THAT OCCURRED IN JAPAN IN SEPTEMBER AND OCTOBER, AS WELL AS RIOTS IN CHILE, HAVE HAD A NEGATIVE IMPACT FOR MAPFRE, OF 130.3 MILLION EUROS ON 2019 ATTRIBUTABLE RESULT Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/3bu92iI Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)