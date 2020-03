March 13 (Reuters) - Mapfre SA:

* UPDATES ITS PUBLIC STRATEGIC OBJECTIVES FOR THE 2019-2021 PERIOD

* PROFITABLE GROWTH: TO OBTAIN A ROE IN THE RANGE OF BETWEEN 8% AND 9% ON AVERAGE FOR 2019-2021

* PROFITABLE GROWTH: REACH A LEVEL OF INCOME AT THE CLOSE OF 2021 OF BETWEEN 28 AND 30 BILLION EUROS

* SAYS TO OBTAIN AN AVERAGE COMBINED RATIO FOR NON-LIFE BUSINESS FOR 2019-2021 PERIOD OF BETWEEN 96% AND 97%