May 5 (Reuters) - Mapfre SA:

* PRELIM Q1 PREMIUMS 6.1 BILLION EUROS

* PRELIM RETURN ON EQUITY 6.8% AT END-MARCH

* PRELIM COMBINED RATIO 100% AT END-MARCH

* RELIM Q1 REVENUE 7.33 BILLION EUROS

* MAPFRE SAYS THE PUERTO RICO EARTHQUAKE AND STORM GLORIA IN SPAIN RESULT IN AN IMPACT OF 68 MILLION EUROS Source text: bit.ly/2ze4gHG Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)