BRIEF-Mapkure, Beigene And Springworks Announce Initiation Of Early-Stage Trial Of Refractory Solid Tumors Treatment

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Springworks Therapeutics Inc:

* MAPKURE, BEIGENE AND SPRINGWORKS ANNOUNCE INITIATION OF PHASE 1 CLINICAL TRIAL OF BGB-3245, A SELECTIVE NEXT-GENERATION B-RAF INHIBITOR, IN ADULT PATIENTS WITH ADVANCED OR REFRACTORY SOLID TUMORS

* MAPKURE - INDUSTRY-LEADING SCIENTIFIC ADVISORY BOARD FORMED TO SUPPORT ADVANCEMENT OF BGB-3245

* MAPKURE - FDA ALLOWED IND APPLICATION SUBMITTED FOR BGB-3245 TO PROCEED, WHICH WILL ENABLE STUDY EXPANSION TO U.S. SITES