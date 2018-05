May 2 (Reuters) - Maple Leaf Foods Inc:

* MAPLE LEAF FOODS REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* MAPLE LEAF FOODS INC Q1 SHR C$0.22

* MAPLE LEAF FOODS INC Q1 SHR VIEW C$0.34 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* MAPLE LEAF FOODS INC Q1 SALES C$817.5 MLN VS I/B/E/S VIEW C$865.5 MLN

* MAPLE LEAF FOODS INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.29 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: