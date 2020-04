April 22 (Reuters) - Mapletree Commercial Trust:

* QTRLY NET PROPERTY INCOME S$98.6 MILLION (NOT S$98,571 MILLION) VERSUS S$87.6 MILLION

* QTRLY DPU 0.91 SINGAPORE CENTS

* QTRLY GROSS REVENUE S$127.3 MILLION VERSUS S$112.9 MILLION

* TO RETAIN S$43.7 MILLION OF DISTRIBUTION BY CAPITAL ALLOWANCE CLAIMS & CAPITAL DISTRIBUTION RETENTION IN 4Q

* WILL BE WAIVING APRIL FIXED RENT FOR ELIGIBLE RETAIL TENANTS