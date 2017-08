July 27 (Reuters) - Mapletree Commercial Trust

* Distribution per unit for 1q fy17/18 grew 9.9% to 2.23 singapore cents

* Qtrly gross revenue s$107.8 million versus s$73.4 million

* Qtrly net property income s$84.2 million versus s$56.3 million

* Total income available for distribution for 1q fy17/18 was s$64.4 million, representing a 48.2% year-on-year growth Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: