Oct 20 (Reuters) - Mapletree Greater China Commercial Trust

* Qtrly gross revenue S$88.1 ‍​million versus S$83.1 million

* Qtrly net property income S$70.9 million versus S$67.3 million

* Qtrly distribution per unit 1.868 ‍​Singapore cents versus 1.765 Singapore cents Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: