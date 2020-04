BRIEF-Mapletree Logistics Trust Posts Qtrly Net Property Income Of S$114.7 Mln

April 23 (Reuters) - Mapletree Logistics Trust:

* QTRLY GROSS REVENUE S$128.1 MILLION VERSUS S$121.4 MILLION

* QTRLY NET PROPERTY INCOME S$114.7 MILLION VERSUS S$105 MILLION

* QTRLY DPU 2.048 SINGAPORE CENTS

* CURRENTLY, MOST OF MLT’S TENANTS ACROSS 8 MARKETS ARE OPERATIONAL

* FOR SINGAPORE ABOUT 5% OF CO’S TENANT BASE IS IMPACTED DUE TO COVID-19

* COVID-19 COULD NEGATIVELY AFFECT DEMAND FOR WAREHOUSE SPACE, OCCUPANCY, RENTAL RATES AND COLLECTIONS, AND ULTIMATELY DPU

* CO'S TENANTS FROM RETAIL, HOSPITALITY & TRAVEL INDUSTRIES HARDEST HIT BY COVID-19