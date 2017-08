July 24 (Reuters) - Mapletree Logistics Trust

* Qtrly gross revenue S$95.8 million versus S$89.6 million

* Q1 net property income S$80.836 million versus S$75.198 million a year ago

* Qtrly total return for period attributable to unitholders s$37.6 million, up 74.9 percent

* 1Q FY17/18 DPU of 1.887 cents, up 2.0 pct Y-O-Y Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: