April 30 (Reuters) - Mapletree North Asia Commercial Trust :

* QTRLY NET PROPERTY INCOME S$56.9 MILLION VERSUS S$84.0 MILLION

* QTRLY GROSS REVENUE S$76.8 MILLION VERSUS S$104.0 MILLION

* QTRLY DPU 1.566 CENTS

* BUSINESS OUTLOOK OF RETAILERS REMAINS PESSIMISTIC CONSEQUENT TO COVID-19 SITUATION

* CO'S PERFORMANCE IN FY20/21 EXPECTED TO BE LOWER THAN THAT IN FY19/20