June 17 (Reuters) - Mapletree North Asia Commercial Trust :

* MAPLETREE NORTH ASIA COMMERCIAL TRUST UPDATES ON FESTIVAL WALK

* INSURERS MADE A WITHOUT PREJUDICE INTERIM PAYMENT OF HK$45 MILLION AS PARTIAL PAYMENT FOR ESTIMATED CLAIMS

* CONTINUES TO PURSUE INSURANCE CLAIMS FOR PROPERTY DAMAGE & REVENUE LOSS DUE TO BUSINESS INTERRUPTION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)