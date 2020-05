May 4 (Reuters) - Maps SpA:

* WINS TENDER LAUNCHED BY EMILIA ROMAGNA REGIONAL HEALTH SERVICE FOR MANAGEMENT OF RECEPTION SYSTEM

* GROUP TO PROVIDE NEW INFORMATION SYSTEM OF EMERGENCY DEPARTMENT OF AUSL HOSPITALS OF MODENA AND OF SASSUOLO HOSPITAL

* DEAL FOR EUR 165,000 HAS THREE-YEAR DURATION