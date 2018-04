BRIEF-Marathon, Andeavor Don't Expect Divestitures For Deal Approval - Conf Call

April 30 (Reuters) - Marathon Petroleum Corp:

* MARATHON PETROLEUM CORP PLANS TO LEVERAGE SPEEDWAY’S RETAIL PRESENCE ACROSS THE COUNTRY TO HELP PROFITABILITY - CONF CALL

* MARATHON PETROLEUM - EXPANDED PERMIAN PRESENCE PROVIDES FOR FUTURE GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES - CONF CALL

* MARATHON PETROLEUM - COMBINED COMPANY WELL POSITIONED FOR CRUDE PRICE DIFFERENTIALS, SULPHUR REGULATIONS - CONF CALL

* MARATHON PETROLEUM CEO - “WE WON’T BE STOPPING ANYTHING THAT WE ACCOMPLISHED” DUE TO MERGER- CONF CALL

* MARATHON PETROLEUM - MLPS WON’T COME TOGETHER FOR SOME TIME, THAT’S A DAY 2 ISSUE - CONF CALL

* ANDEAVOR CEO SAYS PROCESS FOR DEAL APPROVAL SHOULDN’T BE UNUSUAL- CONF CALL

* ANDEAVOR CEO - WE DO NOT SEE ANYTHING TODAY THAT DOESN’T FIT IN THE COMPANY - CONF CALL

* ANDEAVOR CEO - WILL HELP THE COMPANY MOVE FORWARD IN TECHNOLOGY- CONF CALL

* MARATHON PETROLEUM - LOOKING AT OTHER OPPORTUNITIES TO TRANSFER CRUDE INTO THE GALVESTONE AREA - CONF CALL

* ANDEAVOR - ANDEAVOR'S RETAIL BUSINESS GETS STRENGTH FROM SPEEDWAY BUSINESS - CONF CALL