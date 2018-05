BRIEF-Marathon Oil Q1 Earnings Per Share $0.42 Including Items

Marathon Oil Corp:

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.42 INCLUDING ITEMS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.14 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY TOTAL PRODUCTION AVERAGED 398,000 NET BOED, EXCLUDING LIBYA

* QTRLY U.S. PRODUCTION AVERAGED 284,000 NET BOED, UP 9% SEQUENTIALLY ON A DIVESTITURE-ADJUSTED BASIS

* EXPECTS Q2 2018 U.S. PRODUCTION TO AVERAGE 280,000 TO 290,000 NET BOED

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $1,733 MILLION VERSUS $1,072 MILLION

* EXPECTS Q2 2018 U.S. RESOURCE PLAY PRODUCTION TO AVERAGE 270,000 TO 280,000 NET BOED

* Q2 2018 INTERNATIONAL PRODUCTION IS EXPECTED TO AVERAGE 115,000 TO 125,000 NET BOED.

* U.S. E&P PRODUCTION AVERAGED 284,000 NET BOED FOR Q1 2018, UP 9 PERCENT COMPARED TO PRIOR QUARTER

* MARATHON OIL - FOR 2018, NOW EXPECTS ANNUAL RESOURCE PLAY OIL AND BARREL OF OIL EQUIVALENT (BOE) GROWTH OF 25 - 30 PERCENT

* Q1 U.S. E&P UNIT PRODUCTION COSTS WERE $5.89 PER BOE AND ARE EXPECTED TO MODERATE THROUGH 2018

* MARATHON OIL - INTERNATIONAL E&P PRODUCTION, EXCLUDING LIBYA, AVERAGED 114,000 NET BOED FOR Q1 2018, COMPARED TO 121,000 NET BOED IN PRIOR QUARTER

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $1.37 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* 2018 DEVELOPMENT CAPITAL BUDGET IS UNCHANGED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: