Jan 8 (Reuters) - Marathon Oil Corp:

* MARATHON OIL - DURING Q4 , RECEIVED ADVERSE RULING FROM U.K. FIRST-TIER TAX TRIBUNAL REGARDING SOME BRAE AREA DECOMMISSIONING COSTS

* MARATHON OIL SAYS SOME ACCOUNTING ADJUSTMENTS IN Q4 EXPECTED TO NEGATIVELY IMPACT CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS BY ABOUT $110 MILLION - SEC FILING

* MARATHON OIL - EXPECT REVISIONS TO CURRENT, DEFERRED TAX LIABILITIES WILL HAVE NO MATERIAL ADVERSE EARNINGS IMPACT ON RESULTS