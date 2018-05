May 9 (Reuters) - Marathon Oil Corp:

* MARATHON OIL CORP - ON MAY 3, MICHAEL E. J. PHELPS, A MEMBER OF CO’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS INFORMED BOARD THAT HE WILL NOT BE STANDING FOR RE-ELECTION

* MARATHON OIL CORP - BOARD ANTICIPATES REDUCING SIZE OF BOARD AFTER 2018 ANNUAL MEETING Source text: (bit.ly/2I0L7wa) Further company coverage: