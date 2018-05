May 10 (Reuters) - Marathon Oil Corp:

* MARATHON OIL SIGNS HEADS OF AGREEMENT TO PROCESS THIRD-PARTY VOLUMES THROUGH EXISTING EQUATORIAL GUINEA INFRASTRUCTURE

* MARATHON OIL CORP - NEW VOLUMES FROM THIRD PARTY ARE ANTICIPATED EARLY IN NEXT DECADE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)