BRIEF-Marathon Partners announces opposition to J. Alexander's proposed acquisition of 99 Restaurants in letter to the board
#Market News
September 26, 2017 / 1:58 PM / 24 days ago

BRIEF-Marathon Partners announces opposition to J. Alexander's proposed acquisition of 99 Restaurants in letter to the board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Fidelity National Financial Inc

* Marathon Partners announces opposition to J. Alexander’s proposed acquisition of 99 Restaurants, Llc in letter to the board

* Marathon Partners​ - delivered letter to board of J. Alexander’s expressing “serious concerns” regarding proposed deal between J. Alexander‘s, 99 Restaurants

* Marathon Partners Equity Management says together with affiliates has ownership position of approximately 6.3% of outstanding shares of J. Alexander‘s​

* Marathon Partners says “‍transaction undervalues J. Alexander‘s”​

* Marathon Partners says “believe board should delve deeper into evaluation of strategic alternatives, including a potential sale of company”​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
