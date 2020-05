May 4 (Reuters) - Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC:

* MARATHON PARTNERS EQUITY MANAGEMENT LLC REPORTS 5.2% STAKE IN E.L.F. BEAUTY INC AS OF APRIL 30 - SEC FILING

* MARATHON PARTNERS EQUITY MANAGEMENT LLC PURCHASED E.L.F. BEAUTY INC'S SHARES BASED ON BELIEF THAT SHARES WERE UNDERVALUED Source text: [bit.ly/2W1puRK] (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)