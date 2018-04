BRIEF-Marathon Partners Sends Letter To Chairman Of The J Alexanders’ Board

April 24 (Reuters) - J Alexanders Holdings Inc:

* MARATHON PARTNERS SAYS SENT LETTER TO CHAIRMAN OF THE J ALEXANDERS’ BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* MARATHON PARTNERS SAYS RESTATING BELIEF APPOINTMENT OF NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS TO BE BEST PATHWAY FOR J. ALEXANDER’S TO MAXIMIZE SHAREHOLDER VALUE

* MARATHON PARTNERS SAYS ENGAGEMENT OF INVESTMENT BANK TO EVALUATE STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES TO BE BEST PATHWAY FOR J. ALEXANDER’S TO MAXIMIZE SHAREHOLDER VALUE

* MARATHON PARTNERS SAYS REQUESTED J. ALEXANDER'S CHAIRMAN TO RECONSIDER CO'S COSTLY AND CONFLICTED ADVISORY DEAL WITH BLACK KNIGHT ADVISORY SERVICES