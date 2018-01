BRIEF-Marathon Partners Urges J. Alexander's To Release Preliminary Voting Results From Special Meeting

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC:

* MARATHON PARTNERS APPALLED BY J. ALEXANDER‘S ADJOURNMENT OF SPECIAL MEETING TO DELAY THE FAILED SHAREHOLDER VOTE ON THE PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF 99 RESTAURANTS

* MARATHON PARTNERS EQUITY MANAGEMENT - CALL ON J. ALEXANDER‘S TO RELEASE PRELIMINARY VOTING RESULTS FROM TUESDAY‘S ADJOURNED SPECIAL MEETING

* MARATHON PARTNERS - REMAIN SKEPTICAL THAT MAJORITY OF SHAREHOLDERS VOTED TO APPROVE PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF 99 RESTAURANTS LLC

* MARATHON PARTNERS - TO URGE REVIEW OF ALL STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES IF J ALEXANDERS SHAREHOLDERS REJECT 99 RESTAURANTS​ DEAL