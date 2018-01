Jan 12 (Reuters) - Marathon Patent Group Inc:

* MARATHON PATENT GROUP ANNOUNCES GLOBAL BIT VENTURES PURCHASE OF 1,300 BITMAIN S9 ANTMINERS

* MARATHON PATENT GROUP INC - MARATHON AND GBV HAVE ENTERED INTO A DEFINITIVE PURCHASE AGREEMENT WHEREBY MARATHON IS ACQUIRING 100% OWNERSHIP OF GBV Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: