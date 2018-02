Feb 7 (Reuters) - Marathon Patent Group Inc:

* MARATHON PATENT GROUP ANNOUNCES RESCHEDULING OF ANNUAL MEETING TO MARCH 7, 2018

* MARATHON PATENT GROUP INC - ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS SCHEDULED FOR FEBRUARY 8, 2018, WAS RESCHEDULED DUE TO LACK OF A “REQUISITE QUORUM”

* MARATHON PATENT GROUP INC - DATE OF ANNUAL MEETING HAS BEEN RESCHEDULED FOR MARCH 7, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: