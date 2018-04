BRIEF-Marathon Patent Group Announces Revised Merger Terms With Global Bit Ventures

April 4 (Reuters) - Marathon Patent Group Inc:

* MARATHON PATENT GROUP ANNOUNCES REVISED MERGER TERMS WITH GLOBAL BIT VENTURES – MARATHON WILL ISSUE 70,000,000 SHARES IN PURCHASE CONSIDERATION INSTEAD OF 126,000,000 SHARES

* CO’S ‍BOARD DETERMINED THERE WERE MATERIAL CHANGES IN COS OPERATIONS SINCE DATE ON WHICH ORIGINAL DEAL WAS EXECUTED​

* YEAR MASTER SERVICE AGREEMENTS WITH BLOCKMAINTAIN, INC., AN AFFILIATE OF ALCHIMISTA

* ‍BLOCKMAINTAIN WILL RUN MINING OPERATIONS OF COS & AFTER DEAL, OVERSEE FUTURE EXPANSION OF COMBINED CO’S MINING OPERATIONS​

* ‍BLOCKMAINTAIN IS ALSO IMPLEMENTING A REWORK OF GBV'S CURRENT MINING SETUP, HARDWARE AND SOFTWARE CONFIGURATIONS​