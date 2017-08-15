BRIEF-Marathon Patent Group issues update to shareholders

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Marathon Patent Group Inc

* Marathon Patent Group issues update to shareholders

* Marathon’s existing debt obligation of about $16.0 million will be assumed by a newly formed entity controlled by DBD

* Marathon Patent Group Inc - Marathon will be released from further obligation for debt and funding of actions related to transferred portfolios

* Marathon Patent Group Inc - ‍on Aug 3, co entered into restructuring agreement with DBD credit funding

* Marathon Patent- ‍restructuring agreement charts course for retirement of 100% of long-term debt, and provides arrangement with DBD for 3 portfolios​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: