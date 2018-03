March 13 (Reuters) - Marathon Patent Group Inc:

* MARATHON PATENT SAYS ‍ON MARCH 8 CO, UNIT ENTERED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT AND RELEASE OF CLAIMS WITH SYMANTEC CORP - SEC FILING​

* MARATHON PATENT-‍ PURSUANT TO AGREEMENT,IN CONSIDERATION FOR UNDISCLOSED AMOUNT,SYMANTEC TO SETTLE DISPUTES,DISMISS ACTIONS AGAINST CO WITH PREJUDICE​ Source text (bit.ly/2p7XRWs) Further company coverage: