FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Marathon Petroleum agrees to drop down $8.1 bln assets worth $8.1 bln to MLPX
Sections
Featured
Life inside Rohingya refugee camps
Focus 360
Life inside Rohingya refugee camps
Puerto Rico requests $94.4 billion from Congress for rebuild
Hurricane Maria
Puerto Rico requests $94.4 billion from Congress for rebuild
BlackRock's Fink says no need for hysteria in markets
Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit
BlackRock's Fink says no need for hysteria in markets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 13, 2017 / 9:31 PM / Updated an hour ago

BRIEF-Marathon Petroleum agrees to drop down $8.1 bln assets worth $8.1 bln to MLPX

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Marathon Petroleum Corp

* Marathon Petroleum Corp and MPLX LP announce agreement for approximately $8.1 billion dropdown to MPLX, and MPC initiates offer to exchange its general partner interests, including its IDRS, in MPLX

* Transaction is expected to close on Feb. 1, 2018, and be immediately accretive to MPLX’s distributable cash flow per unit​

* Dropdown agreement approved by MPLX board following approval of terms of transaction by its independent conflicts committee​

* ‍MPC is contributing the assets and services in exchange for $4.1 billion in cash, MPLX equity valued at about $4 billion​

* In connection with entering into dropdown agreement, MPLX entered into a commitment letter with Mizuho Bank Ltd​, among others

* Commitment letter was for $4.1 billion 364-day term-loan facility to be funded upon closing of dropdown deal expected on Feb. 1, 2018​

* ‍MPC also offered to MPLX board exchange of GP economic interests in MPLX for newly-issued MPLX common units​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.