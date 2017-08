Aug 3 (Reuters) - Marathon Petroleum Corp

* Marathon petroleum- on Aug 1, entered settlement agreements with plaintiffs, co-defendants‍​ regarding fire that occurred at Galveston Bay refinery

* Marathon Petroleum Corp says agreed to pay $86 million to settle all four lawsuits‍​

* Marathon Petroleum Corp says recorded liability for losses under settlement agreements, which resulted in a charge of $86 million in Q2